*[ _type == "trip" && contentSv->slug.current == "royal-national-hotel" ] { _id, }[0]

Hey y’all. A little panicked about our Sanity requests timing out during Next.js build.I have this queryNormally it has more fields in it, but I would like to know if it’s possible to speed this query up in any way?We need to fetch by slug, we can’t use the _id in Sanity.There’s about 4000 entries like this.