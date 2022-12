queries.js

*[_type == 'page' && modules[]._type == 'diningMenu']{

'slug': slug.current,

title

}

Hey! Does anyone know why a query would work in the Vision plugin from the dashboard, but not in a site'sfile? For example, I'm trying to query all documents that contain an object of a specific type:This returns the correct documents in the vision tab, but returns an empty array In my site data. Should I be writing the query differently or is there something I'm missing?