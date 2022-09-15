Querying a custom type reference in Sanity using groq

{ name: "body", type: "array", title: "Body", of: [ { type: "block" }, { type: "image" }, { title: "Class", name: "jccClass", type: "reference", to: [{ type: "jccClass" }], }, ], },

*[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug][0] { _id, title, body, "slug": slug.current }

{ "post": { "_id": "50bc7aa9-f4af-424d-9184-fbabb2b826ed", "body": [ { "_key": "307f83dbbafb", "_ref": "df6c5ee6-a80f-4e68-843a-501abaafc6ca", "_type": "jccClass" }, ... ], "slug": "post-one", "title": "Post Number One" } }

Hey all! I have a document with a block type, and I've added a reference to a custom type. Like:This works fine in the studio, but I'm wondering how to pull that in via groq. I can do this:Which is fine, but it just pulls reference information into the data, rather than the actual information about jccClass itself. I'm getting this:Can I flesh out the jccClass into an object in the initial query, or will I need to have the component that renders it do the data load itself?Thanks!