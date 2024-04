*[_type == 'homePage']{ title, 'contentpages': *[_type == 'contentPage' && references(^._id)]{ title } }

Hello. Working on a documentation site using this plugin: https://www.sanity.io/plugins/page-tree . What would a query for a navigation sidebar be? Have gotten it to work, but using reference means i have to hardcode the max depth of the tree, so i feel like a better solution would maybe be recursive. Any ideas?