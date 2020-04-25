user Y

*[_type == 'codeList' && code match 'VT' ]{

'_type': 'serviceCodeList',

'codeList': {

'_ref': _id,

'_type': 'reference'

}

}

"result":[1 item

0:{2 items

"_type":"serviceCodeList"

"_type":"codeList"

"codeList":{2 items

"_ref":"56d99a7f-bd55-4cd7-9eeb-d5b65fe63d5e"

"_type":"reference"

_ref

_type

"56d99a7f-bd55-4cd7-9eeb-d5b65fe63d5e"

Failed to resolve initial Value,

Check developer console for details

VT

initialValue: {

codeList: {

_ref: '56d99a7f-bd55-4cd7-9eeb-d5b65fe63d5e',

_type: 'reference',

}

serviceCodeList

codeList

I have followed the YouTube tutorial byon InitialValue.From there, I personalise it to my case with this query.giving this response:or(I'm not sure)But, nevertheless that the query is correct from tutorial, that it works in VISION and is giving me the appropriateand), I run into this error:I know that this (under) in the schema is working, giving me theinitialValue expected in the studio:`},`①(contrarily to the tutorial it is notwith the document name but simplythat works)But this is not a QUERY!Is there something I am doing wrong?I mean in the tutorial,is doing that for an array and I am adapting that to the schema of a document.Is it an impossible case?!?(because it's a document not an array?!?) (probably not because it should work also no?)something else: When it succeed with the direct _ref (driving me to the point like above, see ①), the behaviour of the studio isSTRANGE.By that I mean that itsblinking (eg. bumping on the 9 elements of the promise target) to resolve (like hitting something).It's very surprising, as in the video withit is veryOr is there a way to have that done smooth_ly_like normal? Or it's just my code that is clumsy?If so what should I change?Any help very much appreciated ☆