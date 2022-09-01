Querying a single field from a Sanity schema using groq in Node.js

const filter = groq`*[_type == "siteSettings"]`; const projection = groq`{ image: gigs_image.asset->url}`; const query = [filter, projection].join(' '); const image = await client.fetch(query).catch(error => console.error(error));

siteSettings

gigs_image

.asset->url

Hello everyone! I am not sure why I am having troubles with this, but I have a schema from which I am trying to only query a single field from, it's an image. It looks like this:I adapted this query from a different place, where all of the fields ofis used. But here, I only need that one field. I know I can get that specific field with groq`*[_type == "siteSettings"]{gigs_image}`, but I am not sure how to get the..stuff there.. I am sorry this is a really poorly phrased question, I am still super new to sanity.