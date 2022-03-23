Querying and displaying user-specific pieces in a clothing brand project.

sanityClient. fetch(`*[_type == "piece"]{ title, slug, pieceID, mainImage { asset->{ _id, url }, alt }, }`) .then((data) => setPieceData(data)) .catch(console.error);

Hey everyone! I have a project I'm working on for a clothing brand where users are able to add what they own to their "closet". I added a button to the product page that when clicked adds the PieceID to an array and stores the items in the users closet. The problem I'm facing is that when the user goes to their closet page I'd like to query/show the pieces they have based on what's in their array. Here's the code snippet I use to query for the pieces: