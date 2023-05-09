Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Querying archived posts in Sanity.io causing unexpected results

13 replies
Last updated: May 9, 2023
So I am running into what I think is an odd issue where my query looks like this
export const allPosts = groq`*[_type == "post" &amp;&amp; isArchived != true]{
  ${postFields}
}`
As when I inspect my post I see 
isArchived:true
and I don't want to display posts that are listed as archived. However, this still shows that post. If I update the query to
export const allPosts = groq`*[_type == "post" &amp;&amp; isArchived == false]{
  ${postFields}
}`
or even

export const allPosts = groq`*[_type == "post" &amp;&amp; !isArchived]{
  ${postFields}
}`
the posts are hidden that are listed as archived
May 9, 2023, 2:45 PM
Which API version?
May 9, 2023, 2:46 PM
Also, 
isArchived != true
will also match any post that does not have the 
isArchived
attribute, or where it's null.
May 9, 2023, 2:47 PM
I have
export const apiVersion = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_API_VERSION || '2023-01-01'
And that is fine if it matches posts that don't have 
isArchived
or it's null. However, my issue is that it was still matching posts that had it set to 
true
.
May 9, 2023, 2:49 PM
I don't know what API version that is, just make sure you are using 
v2022*
or 
v2023*
.
May 9, 2023, 2:50 PM
That is odd, if so. This is an extremely well-tested type of query. Can you reproduce it with a single query URL or using the Vision plugin?
May 9, 2023, 2:51 PM
Oh I have always see a full date used for 
apiVersion
🤔 even in
user G
tutorial she says you can put any date you want basically. The vision plugin works as expected but the API version shows 
v2021-10-21
🤔
But examples like
this show the 
apiVersion
as 
2022-11-15
🤔
May 9, 2023, 2:55 PM
Yes, you need a full date. I mean you need an API version that starts with 2022 or 2023.
May 9, 2023, 2:56 PM
🤦‍♂️ the problem was me 😅So I have

   defineField({
      type: 'boolean',
      name: 'isArchived',
      title: 'Archive Post?',
      description: 'Archived posts will not be shown in the front-end',
      initialValue: false,
    }),
where the initial value
should be false but somehow my editor got a state where the boolean is right in the middle and that was the one that kept showing up when 
isArchived !== true
but disappearing when I did 
!isArchived
😅
May 9, 2023, 3:06 PM
What would be the safer bet? Just to do 
!isArchived
?
May 9, 2023, 3:06 PM
I think that's clean
May 9, 2023, 3:15 PM
Same, I just don't know how the post got into a null state as when I created a new post it was in the false state and even toggling it, it still did not get into the null state 🤔
May 9, 2023, 3:16 PM
If you want to handle the null state too, there's nothing wrong with 
!= true
either. 🙂
May 9, 2023, 3:16 PM
Yea that might be safer, my client is a senior citizen building a website for senior citizens in our city so whatever I can do to make it as bullet proof as possible I want to do.
May 9, 2023, 3:18 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.Dec 5, 2022
Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.ioDec 23, 2022
Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in SanityDec 29, 2022
Modeling a "scroll to div" link in Sanity.io using a custom string component and a dropdown menu.Jan 13, 2023
Discussing the categorization of landing pages and how to approach modeling for an app-like project in Sanity.Apr 3, 2023
Discussion on how to create a search function in a custom movie app using Next.js and Sanity.io.Nov 29, 2022
Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq queryJan 6, 2023
Groq query to exclude items from an array within a document type in SanityJan 30, 2023
Querying and dereferencing documents with arrays and references in Sanity.ioMar 14, 2023
Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering resultsApr 20, 2023

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.