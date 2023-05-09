Querying archived posts in Sanity.io causing unexpected results

export const allPosts = groq`*[_type == "post" && isArchived != true]{ ${postFields} }`

isArchived:true

export const allPosts = groq`*[_type == "post" && isArchived == false]{ ${postFields} }`

export const allPosts = groq`*[_type == "post" && !isArchived]{ ${postFields} }`

So I am running into what I think is an odd issue where my query looks like thisAs when I inspect my post I seeand I don't want to display posts that are listed as archived. However, this still shows that post. If I update the query toor eventhe posts are hidden that are listed as archived