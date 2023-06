Hello there - I wonder if someone is able to point me in the right direction. I am attempting to query my data in NextJS using GraphQL in Sanity. Doing things the way I know how yields an error from NextJS.Sanity seems to have some pretty clear docs on how to execute a query using GROQ [ https://www.sanity.io/docs/connect-your-content-to-next-js ], but I haven’t been able to find any docs, or even a code snippet that suggests how the fetch request should be made. It’s very likely that I’m just looking in the wrong places. Can anyone help me out?