Hi folks 👋 Is it possible to query a documents based on the fine-grained content of an array field inside?



For context, I have a repeatable event type, with an array for multiple opening info. Inside that array, there's the event date, the registration link and whether it is still open for registration for that date.

What I need is to query all the event that will: 1. Has fixed opening date, hasFixedDate == true; 2. Happen in the future, eventDate > today; 3. Still open for registration, openForRegistration == true.

I'm quite not sure how to tie it together though.

