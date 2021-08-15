Querying for a specific item type within a document in Sanity.io

link

/** * Use to check for link 'url' properties that have been migrated incorrectly. * Run this script with: `sanity exec --with-user-token scripts/migrate/patchLink.ts` */ import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client'; import consola from 'consola'; const client = sanityClient.withConfig({ dataset: 'dev', apiVersion: 'v2020-03-15', }); const patchDocument = (obj, updateDocument) => { if (obj !== null) { Object.entries(obj).forEach(([key, value]) => { // find the _type you're looking for if (key === '_type' && value === 'link') { // do what you need to to the data of that object if (obj.url) { if (!obj.href) { obj.href = obj.url; } delete obj.url; updateDocument = true; } } else if (typeof value === 'object') { updateDocument = patchDocument(value, updateDocument); } }); } return updateDocument; }; const runProcess = async () => { const allDocuments = await client.fetch(`*[]`); let documentsUpdated = 0; const concurrency = 50; // keep under sanity rate limit console.time('patchLink'); while (allDocuments.length) { await Promise.all( allDocuments.splice(0, concurrency).map(async doc => { const updateDocument = patchDocument(doc, false); if (updateDocument) { const docTitle = (doc._type == 'profile' && `${doc.firstName} ${doc.lastName}`) || doc.title?.en_GB || doc.title || doc._id; consola.success(`Fixing (${doc._type}) ${docTitle}`); await client.createOrReplace(doc); documentsUpdated++; } }) ); } <http://consola.info|consola.info>(`Number of documents updated: ${documentsUpdated}`); console.timeEnd('patchLink'); }; runProcess();

Ok, so this a script I used to update all the values of aobject (there was an issue with a content migration where where we needed to find all instances ofand changed it to beThis might be a good starting point for you?