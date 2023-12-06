Querying for car brands with specific colors in Sanity.io

brand

// car.tsx const carSchema = defineType({ name: 'car', type: 'document', title: 'Car', //... fields: [ //.. defineField({ name: 'brand', title: 'Brand', type: 'reference', readOnly: true, to: [{ type: 'brand' }], }), //.. defineField({ name: 'colors', title: 'Colors', type: 'array', of: [ defineArrayMember({ type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'colors' }], }), ], }), //.. ], preview: { //... }, }) export default carSchema

yellow

color[0]

*[_type=="brand" && count(*[_type == "car" && references(^._id) && color[0]->slug.current == "yellow"]) > 0]{ title, "slug": slug.current }

[ { "title": "Audi", "slug": "audi" } ]

Hey,I've a GROQ question. Let's say I have following data and schemas:• Brands (Car Brands like Audi, Volvo, VW, etc.)• Cars (Cars like Audi A4, Audi A4, Volvo XC40, VW Golf, etc.)• Colors (Black, White, Red, Green, etc.)The Car schema has a reference toand a reference to(as an array per schema definition), since every car is available in different and multiple colors.Now I want to query for all car brands that have let's saycars available, my problem is, that I'm unsure how I can make a condition on a referenced slug.This GROQ query I made is partially working, but of course it only checks the first color () for yellow, so I only get brands where the first set color of a car was yellow.Any way to check all referenced color slugs?Current result, but of course there are many missing:Thank you very much.