Querying for image URLs in a content array in Sanity

16 replies
Last updated: Jan 15, 2023
Howdy. This might be a dumb question but what's the best way to get the url of an image that is returned inside a content array? Right now all I can see from the return is this:

2: Object { _key: "00af18309329", _type: "image", asset: {…} }

_key: "00af18309329"

_type: "image"

asset: Object { _ref: "image-efd90ba5e6942927a7bb04b72e8b7bb74494dd63-4896x3264-jpg", _type: "reference" }

_ref: "image-efd90ba5e6942927a7bb04b72e8b7bb74494dd63-4896x3264-jpg"

_type: "reference"

&lt;prototype&gt;: Object { … }

&lt;prototype&gt;: Object { … }
How would I add the Image Url to this return?

Here are my queries:



const entryFields = groq`
  _id,
  title,
  date,
  excerpt,
  content,
  topics,
  "slug": slug.current,
`

export const indexQuery = groq`
*[_type == "entry"] | order(date desc, _updatedAt desc) {
  ${entryFields}
}`
Thanks!
Nov 30, 2022, 9:33 PM
Hey
user B
! You can dereference an image's asset to get all of its data. You can read about dereferencing here . Given that the object you shared has a key, I'm assuming it's inside of an array, so querying it would look like this:
&lt;name-of-image-array&gt;[]{
  'imageUrl': asset-&gt;url
}
Nov 30, 2022, 10:37 PM
Thank you so much! I will give this a go. Appreciate it.
Nov 30, 2022, 10:38 PM
How could I adjust this to work with an array of different types? Where I only need to query for the image url if the type is an image.
This is the array:

{name: 'content', 
title: 'Content', 
type: 'array', 
of: [{ type: 'block'}, 
{type: 'image'}, 
{type: 'mux.video'}, 
{type: link.name}
              ]},
Nov 30, 2022, 10:53 PM
You can set up a conditional one of the methods here . That way you can control what your query does depending on the type.
Dec 1, 2022, 12:05 AM
TYSM. Would you mind checking the code below for my query and telling me where I'm messing up? I am trying to return all of the content array with the image type dereferenced to include the image url. Content is an array of mixed types.

*[_type == "entry"] | order(date desc, _updatedAt desc) {
  _id,
  title,
  date,
  excerpt,
  content[]{
    _type == "image" =&gt; { 
      @-&gt; {url}
    }
  },
  topics,
  "slug": slug.current,
}
And this is the error:
ClientError: Attribute or a string key expected
Dec 1, 2022, 6:46 PM
Ah, so if you're getting a field from a reference you need to give it a name. Something like this should work:
*[_type == "entry"] | order(date desc, _updatedAt desc) {
  _id,
  title,
  date,
  excerpt,
  content[]{
    _type == "image" =&gt; { 
      'url': @-&gt;url
    }
  },
  topics,
  "slug": slug.current,
}
Dec 1, 2022, 8:24 PM
Thx! Yeah that works partially, the issue is that it only will return data for the items in the array with type image. How do I get all the data for the other types? Thanks!
Dec 1, 2022, 8:45 PM
You can use the spread operator to add in all those other fields:
*[_type == "entry"] | order(date desc, _updatedAt desc) {
  _id,
  title,
  date,
  excerpt,
  content[]{
    ..., //this means add all fields
    _type == "image" =&gt; { 
      'url': @-&gt;url
    }
  },
  topics,
  "slug": slug.current,
}
Dec 1, 2022, 8:47 PM
OHHHH I'm so dumb. I totally thought "...," just meant 'put whatever here'
Thank you!'
Dec 1, 2022, 8:52 PM
Haha, I feel like that's a totally understandable interpretation.
Dec 1, 2022, 9:05 PM
Thanks again! Got that all working but ran into another roadblock. I created a type called "doubleImage" which is an object with two image fields ( 'leftImage' and 'rightImage'). I'm trying to get the url from each image but can't seem to get the syntax right... As you see below my thinking was to add a condition for the type 'doubleImage' followed by one for 'image' to get the url for each image in the object, but something is not right.

*[_type == "entry"] | order(date desc, _updatedAt desc) {
  _id,
  title,
  date,
  excerpt,
  content[]{
    ...,
    _type == "image" =&gt; { 
      'url': asset-&gt;url,
      ...,
    },
    _type == "doubleImage" =&gt; { 
      _type == "image" =&gt; { 
        'url': asset-&gt;url,
        ...,
      },
      ...,
    },
  },
  topics,
  "slug": slug.current,
}
The portion of the return with the array in question:

content: Array(7) [ {…}, {…}, {…}, … ]

0: Object { _key: "93bf8b952054", _type: "block", style: "normal", … }

1: Object { _key: "00af18309329", _type: "image", url: "<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/ax2b1emw/production/efd90ba5e6942927a7bb04b72e8b7bb74494dd63-4896x3264.jpg>", … }

2: Object { _key: "7a8246b69363", _type: "break", break: true }

3: Object { _key: "d2288b5aa74b", _type: "block", style: "normal", … }

4: Object { _key: "9f0f081a7cf6", _type: "block", style: "normal", … }

5: Object { _key: "02cd832b3f4f", _type: "block", style: "normal", … }

6: Object { _key: "347006c9a303", _type: "doubleImage", leftImage: {…}, … }

_key: "347006c9a303"

_type: "doubleImage"

leftImage: Object { _type: "image", asset: {…} }

_type: "image"

asset: Object { _ref: "image-639eb5a2780601edb6dc19bf20f52efb2c37588f-4500x3000-jpg", _type: "reference" }

_ref: "image-639eb5a2780601edb6dc19bf20f52efb2c37588f-4500x3000-jpg"

_type: "reference"

&lt;prototype&gt;: Object { … }

&lt;prototype&gt;: Object { … }

rightImage: Object { _type: "image", asset: {…} }
Dec 2, 2022, 11:04 PM
I think you need something like:
*[_type == "entry"] | order(date desc, _updatedAt desc) {
  _id,
  title,
  date,
  excerpt,
  content[]{
    ...,
    _type == "image" =&gt; { 
      'url': asset-&gt;url,
      ...,
    },
    _type == "doubleImage" =&gt; { 
      ...,
      'leftImageUrl':leftImage.asset-&gt;url,
      'rightImageUrl':rightImage.asset-&gt;url
    },
  },
  topics,
  "slug": slug.current,
}
Sidenote: when using the spread operator, make sure you put it above any fields your naming so you don't accidentally overwrite them.
Dec 2, 2022, 11:45 PM
TYSM! I will give this a go. I really appreciate the help! And thanks for the tip as well. That is definitely good to know. I hope you have a good weekend.
Dec 3, 2022, 1:14 AM
That worked! Thanks! This is for my first freelance project btw. I have enjoyed using Sanity!
Dec 3, 2022, 1:23 AM
Congrats on your first freelance project! Huge achievement! Have a good weekend as well!
Dec 3, 2022, 7:09 PM
Hey
user M
, I have a similar issue. But all I want to do is create an
excerpt
field that I can call in my front end as

{{project.excerpt}}
Ideally, the excerpt is the first 100 characters from a project.body.

*[_type == "article"] {
   "excerpt": array::join(string::split((pt::text(body)), "")[0..255], "") + "..."
}
This excerpt didn't work out for me.
Jan 15, 2023, 2:31 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

