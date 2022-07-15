product

myArray

*[_type == 'product' && 'Apparel Color' in shopifyProduct.myArray[]->myArray[]->title]

Perfect, thank you. I’m not sure if this’ll work first try, as there are places where we might have structured things differently, but if you want to get awith an array of references that has an array of references containing a title of ‘Apparel Color’, it might look something like this (bear in mind that arrays need names too, so I used):