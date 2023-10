👋

productVariant

references()

*[_type == 'product']

shopifyProduct

productVariant

Hello. I'm using the sanity + shopify reference schema from here . At least close enough to it w.r.t. the objects and references for "sanity" products and variants vs. objects for the shopify products and variants. I've added an array of references tothat point to some other new document type. I want to use thefunction to find all `product`s that have a variant that reference a particular document of that type. I cannot figure out how to drill down in GROQ from athru theobject which references awhich ultimately has the reference to the document I'm considering. Thanks for any help.