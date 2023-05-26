Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Querying image URLs in Sanity.io schema and data

22 replies
Last updated: May 26, 2023
Hi all,
I have an object as such:

defineField({
      name: "logo_set",
      title: "Logo Set",
      type: "array",
      of: [
        {
          name: "brand_logo",
          title: "Brand Logo",
          type: "image",
          fields: [
            {
              name: "alt",
              title: "Alternative text",
              type: "string",
            },
          ],
        },
      ],
    })
I’m trying to query the URLs of the images that will be uploaded, but I’m getting “null” as the value.

My current query:

logo_set[]{
    'logos': brand_logo.asset-&gt;url
}
What would be the correct way to fetch the URLs ?
May 25, 2023, 10:19 AM
What does this return?
logo_set[]{
  'logos': brand_logo.asset
}
May 25, 2023, 10:54 AM
its returns:
logo_set:[…] 2 items
  0:{…} 1 property
    logos:null
  1:{…} 1 property
    logos:null
May 25, 2023, 10:58 AM
Sounds like there is no asset. What does this return:
logo_set[]{
  'logos': brand_logo
}
May 25, 2023, 11:10 AM
same…
May 25, 2023, 11:11 AM
Heh, ok, so what do you get with just:
logo_set
May 25, 2023, 11:11 AM
Also, what does your entire query look like?
May 25, 2023, 11:11 AM
My entire query looks like this:
*[_type == "page"]{
        page_content[_type == "logo_row_section"]{
            logo_set[]
        }
    }
And the result of the above is:

[…] 1 item
 0:{…} 1 property
  page_content:[…] 1 item
   0:{…} 1 property
    logo_set:[…] 2 items
      0:{…} 4 properties
        _type:logo
        alt:Random 1
        _key:941bc656cfd4
        asset:{…} 2 properties
          _ref:image-e60765243a3f97511bffe0857bd962b4ad1a3196-380x250-png
          _type:reference
      1:{…} 4 properties
        _key:c16e65039613
        asset:{…} 2 properties
           _ref:image-36f944af4f008d94241194e04d320755ffcd6cd2-380x250-png
           _type:reference
        _type:logo
        alt:Random 2
May 25, 2023, 11:17 AM
There's nothing called 
brand_logo
here
May 25, 2023, 11:26 AM
You could do 
logo_set[] { asset-&gt;url }
May 25, 2023, 11:26 AM
Sorry my bad… I just changed the code, to try another apporach
Will try this: 
logo_set[] { asset-&gt;url }
May 25, 2023, 11:27 AM
It returns: 
Attribute or a string key expected
May 25, 2023, 11:27 AM
Sorry, just add 
"url":
in front
May 25, 2023, 11:27 AM
logo_set[] { "url": asset-&gt;url }
May 25, 2023, 11:28 AM
Ah, yes! it works now !!!
Thanks a ton!

Can you give me some insight, as to why this query needs to be structured as such ?
May 25, 2023, 11:29 AM
You mean why the 
"url"
part?
May 25, 2023, 11:31 AM
There is no property called 
brand_logo
, so you cannot select it
May 25, 2023, 11:31 AM
Actually the array now looks like this:
defineField({
      name: "logo_set",
      title: "Logo Set",
      type: "array",
      of: [
        {
          name: "logo",
          title: "Logo",
          type: "image",
          fields: [
            {
              name: "alt",
              title: "Alternative text",
              type: "string",
            },
          ],
        },
      ],
    }),
Hence there’s no 
brand_logo

But this query: 
logo_set[] { "url": asset-&gt;url }
worked
What I wanted to know is, why doesn’t this work: 
logo_set[] { "url": logo.asset-&gt;url }
May 25, 2023, 11:37 AM
Well, it looks like your data doesn't match your schema
May 25, 2023, 11:43 AM
If your data followed your schema, it would be 
logo.asset
, but there's no 
logo
in your current array
May 25, 2023, 11:43 AM
the “image” type has the name and title of “logo”
May 25, 2023, 11:48 AM
Not in your current data
May 26, 2023, 9:53 AM
of
is an array of objects, and 
logo
isn't a field name on each object. I think you need to read more about how schemas work.
May 26, 2023, 9:54 AM

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.