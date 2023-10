*[_type == 'sanity.imageAsset' && references($docId)]

Hey folks - I'm building a custom color input with recommended swatches based on the images used in a document.It's working great - except I haven't been successful in querying images used in a document. It'd be easy to make it schema specific, but I would like this to operate agnostic of the document schema, especially since my project uses portable text with image fields extensively.I've triedbut it runs an empty array despite at least one image being used on my document.Seems likeisn't returned in this way whatsoever.Is there any method for doing this sort of thing or am I right out of luck? Thanks!!