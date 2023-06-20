Querying mixed-fields arrays in GROQ for a complex schema.

export const person = defineType({ name: 'person', type: 'document', title: 'Person', fields: [ defineField({ name: 'name', type: 'string' }), defineField({ name: 'contacts', type: 'array', of: [ { name: 'phoneNumber', type: 'string', }, { name: 'addresses', type: 'reference', to: [ {type: 'address'} ] } ] }) ] })

*[_type == 'person'][0] { name, contacts[] -> { ... } }

*[_type == 'person'][0] { name, contacts[] { ... } }

I’m having some trouble constructing a GROQ query for an array that holds a mix of objects and references. This is not the actual schema (it’s way to large to paste here), but analogous to…I’m hung up on the query. This will pull up the addresses, but phoneNumbers are `null`…… and this will bring up the phoneNumbers but not the addresses…I’m stumped, any ideas?