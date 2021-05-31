company

team

companyTeams[]

company

team

slug

company.slug.current

team.slug.current

$teamSlug in companyTeams[].slug[].current[]

slug[].current

slug.current[]

slug[].current[]

team

slugString

$teamSlug in companyTeams[].slugString[]

slug.current

in

Hi! I have the following model: • Awith an array ofobjects (no references, only nested objects) called• Eachandhas their own uniqueI'm trying to write a query where I filter by bothand, but I'm not able to get thefilter to work. I've tried all combinations (), and if I create a new string attribute for theobjects called, I get the following filter to work as intended:Is it not possible to filter by a sub-sub-attribute, i.e., with theoperator?See the attached screenshot for my current workaround using `slugString`: