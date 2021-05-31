Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Querying nested attributes in Sanity.io model and upgrading to the latest API version.

15 replies
Last updated: May 31, 2021
Hi! I have the following model:• A 
company
with an array of 
team
objects (no references, only nested objects) called 
companyTeams[]
• Each 
company
and 
team
has their own unique 
slug
I'm trying to write a query where I filter by both 
company.slug.current
and 
team.slug.current
, but I'm not able to get the 
$teamSlug in companyTeams[].slug[].current[]
filter to work. I've tried all combinations (
slug[].current
, 
slug.current[]
, 
slug[].current[]
), and if I create a new string attribute for the 
team
objects called 
slugString
, I get the following filter to work as intended: 
$teamSlug in companyTeams[].slugString[]

Is it not possible to filter by a sub-sub-attribute, i.e. 
slug.current
, with the 
in
operator?
See the attached screenshot for my current workaround using `slugString`:
May 31, 2021, 9:35 AM
slug
is an object like 
{"current": "foo"}
? If so, you should be able to use:
$teamSlug in companyTeams[].slug.current
May 31, 2021, 9:42 AM
We realize that the semantics of the 
[]
operator can be confusing! Think of 
[]
as being “map over”. So 
a[].b
is equivalent to JavaScript 
a.map(val =&gt; val.b)
.
May 31, 2021, 9:43 AM
The 
[]
operator becomes a flattening operator if added to the end of an array, which means that something like 
parents[].children
returns an array of arrays (i.e. each parent’s children as a nested array), but 
parents[].children[]
returns a flat array of all the children.
May 31, 2021, 9:44 AM
Thanks for the clarification! However, 
$teamSlug in companyTeams[].slug.current
still returns 
{}
May 31, 2021, 9:46 AM
I'm using the v1 API version btw
May 31, 2021, 9:47 AM
You should be using 
v2021-03-25
. The array handling is very buggy in v1.
May 31, 2021, 9:48 AM
The new version also has much better performance.
May 31, 2021, 9:48 AM
Ahh, I wasn't aware of that. Will try the new version now. Any breaking changes from v1 to 
v2021-03-25
?
May 31, 2021, 9:52 AM
May 31, 2021, 9:59 AM
Scroll down to “Breaking changes from v1 to v2021-03-25”
May 31, 2021, 9:59 AM
The breaking changes are mostly fixes 🙂
May 31, 2021, 10:00 AM
Perfect, thanks for the help!
May 31, 2021, 10:16 AM
👍
May 31, 2021, 10:27 AM
Everything worked as expected now – and super-easy upgrade – 
null
vs. 
{}
return value was the only breaking change for us
May 31, 2021, 10:31 AM
Great!
May 31, 2021, 10:35 AM

