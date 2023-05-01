Querying references and counting references in Sanity.io

export const categoryBySlug = groq`*[_type == "category" && slug.current == $slug]{ title, "slug": slug.current, description, "excerpt": array::join(string::split((pt::text(description)), "")[0..160], "") + "...", content }[0]`

export const categoryBySlug = groq`*[_type == "category" && slug.current == $slug]{ title, "slug": slug.current, description, "excerpt": array::join(string::split((pt::text(description)), "")[0..160], "") + "...", "content": content[]->{ title, description, audience, website, phone, address } }[0]`

Is there a way to get everything from a reference without typing everything out? For example I have a "content" that is a reference to a "service" and a "post" document that includes a title, description, etc etc. However, in order to get that in my groq query I can just doI have to doOr at least Ithink I do? However, the issue arises where if a new field is added to the reference I now have to update my query. I guess one could argue that I would have to update the code to show the new field... but it would be nice to not have to write out every single field. This would as both documents it references don't have the same fields.