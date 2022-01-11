Querying references inside a Portable text field in Sanity

"content": coalesce(content[$lang], content.en)

pageImage

_type == "pageImage" => {

...,

"alt": coalesce(alt[$lang], alt.en),

"imageBlock": imageBlock {

"asset": asset->url,

"dimensions": asset->metadata.dimensions

},

},

"content": coalesce(content[$lang], content.en) {

....,

_type == "pageImage" => {

...,

alt,

"imageBlock": imageBlock {

"asset": asset->url,

"dimensions": asset->metadata.dimensions

},

},

}

Following the field level translation documentation, I have a content object that contains the languages as keys. Normally I can access any field like this.This content is a Portable text field, and I want to query the current language or fallback, but I want to be able to reach the references inside that object, like referenced images.Say I want to access this asset ofthat is a block inside `content`:This doesn’t work:How would you query that?