Querying Sanity data in Gatsby and dynamically filtering by page slug

No, quite the contrary, I am not generating them dynamically in gatsby

In my "Page" document in Sanity, let's say i have a "product" and a" pricing" document, and they have a title field and a slug field.



So, in Gatsby, in /pages, i have a "product" file, I want to bring my title field only concerning to my "product" page, filtering out the rest



In order to do this, I reckoned I could do it filtering by slug. So I did that graphql query and it works



My question, more related to gatsby I think, would be, how can I dinamically get every page slug, in order to work out that filter

