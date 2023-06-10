Querying specific fields in an array in Sanity schema

user W

Hi. Unfortunately, those values won’t be accessible using GROQ since they’re not stored with the data. Each schema type exists for the Studio, but the Content Lake won’t care about them. You could edit the JSON and makea string,an array, etc.It might be possible to give guidance if we know a bit more about why you want to target and return the strings. One possibility might be to infer all the strings from the schema and then use GROQ to query for those values.