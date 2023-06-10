Querying specific fields in an array in Sanity schema
Is there a way to query all fields of a certain type (e.g all those of type string) among the fields of an array?
If I have this schema:
I would like to retrieve something like this:
export default { name: "exampleSchema", title: "Example Schema", type: "document", fields: [ { name: "objects", title: "Objects", type: "array", of: [ { name: "object", type: "object", fields: [ { name: "title", title: "Title", type: "string", }, { name: "url", title: "URL", type: "slug", }, { name: "randomString", title: "Random String", type: "string", }, ], }, { name: "objectTwo", type: "object", fields: [ { name: "name", title: "Name", type: "string", }, { name: "url", title: "URL", type: "slug", }, { name: "evenMoreRandomString", title: "Even More Random String", type: "string", }, ], }, ], }, ], };
I thought maybe I could do something like this:
[…] 1 item 0:{…} 1 property objects:[…] 2 items 0:{…} 2 properties title: asd randomString: asdasdasd 1:{…} 2 properties name: asd evenMoreRandomString: asdasdasd
Thanks a lot!
*[_type == "exampleSchema"] { objects[] { "stringFields": getFields(@)[_type == "string"] } }
Jun 10, 2023, 3:16 PM
Hi
It might be possible to give guidance if we know a bit more about why you want to target and return the strings. One possibility might be to infer all the strings from the schema and then use GROQ to query for those values.
user W. Unfortunately, those values won’t be accessible using GROQ since they’re not stored with the data. Each schema type exists for the Studio, but the Content Lake won’t care about them. You could edit the JSON and make
objectTwoa string,
object.titlean array, etc.
Jun 10, 2023, 3:53 PM
M
Thanks a lot, (Removed Name). I found a workaround.My schema was actually:
footerMenu(document) columns(array) terms(document) help(document)
Jun 10, 2023, 6:52 PM
M
footerMenu(document) columns(array) of: terms(document) help(document)
terms(document) title slug legalNotice(object) title slug privacyPolicy(object) title slug ...
What I wanted was to query all objects within each column of the columns array. So that I would get:
help(document) title slug shipping(object) title slug exchanges(object) title slug ...
My solution was simply to change the schemas and put the objects inside an array:
legalNotice { title slug }, privacyPolicy { title slug }, shipping { title slug }, exchanges { title slug }
terms(document) title slug subItems(array) legalNotice(object) title slug privacyPolicy(object) title slug ...
I guess that was the obvious solution, right? I'm new to groq.
help(document) title slug subItems(array) shipping(object) title slug exchanges(object) title slug ...
Jun 10, 2023, 7:00 PM
