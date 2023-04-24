Question about slow updates with Sanity client API

Hi there, I have a question regarding updates made via the sanity client api. I have created essentially an auth flow with sanity for users. I've noticed that the data in sanity does not update immediately when an update is made to the data on the frontend. Sometimes 2 or 3 refreshes is required. As a result I've been optimistically rendering the changes for the current session. Does this seem like expected logic when using the sanity API or is there some sort of configuration I need to do to make the data that has changed appear faster?