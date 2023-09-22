Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Questions about API request limits and payment for a project using NextJS in production.

2 replies
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Hello!We have a project running in production using NextJS (we launched this week), and due to a wrong configuration (revalidation frequency), we’re seeing this very clear message about the quota exceeded about the API Requests. Nothing wrong with it, we messed it up in our config.

But, what isn’t clear to us is when we will be blocked completely.
1. How much time do we have to apply for the payment until a full lock of the API requests?
2. On what date are the counters reset to zero again?
3. Can we pay for example this month and the next one maybe don’t? depending on the usage needed every month? This is because we don’t expect to reach the limits of the free tier again the next month…. at least, not for now
Thank you all!
Sep 21, 2023, 7:52 PM
The counter resets at the first of the month, so you should see it go down to zero on October 1. Your bill also will not be due until that date.
I’m unclear on when a project gets blocked due to nonpayment. I believe it happens if you’re 30 days or more in arrears. We do send warnings before shutting down your API access, though.

You’re only billed for your usage in a given month so if you’ve figured out your config you may very well not have any overages in the future.
Sep 22, 2023, 4:52 PM
Awesome! Thank you for the clear responses! it helped me alot!
Sep 22, 2023, 5:01 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Was this answer helpful?