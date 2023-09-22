Hello! We have a project running in production using NextJS (we launched this week), and due to a wrong configuration (revalidation frequency), we’re seeing this very clear message about the quota exceeded about the API Requests. Nothing wrong with it, we messed it up in our config.



But, what isn’t clear to us is when we will be blocked completely.

1. How much time do we have to apply for the payment until a full lock of the API requests?

2. On what date are the counters reset to zero again?

3. Can we pay for example this month and the next one maybe don’t? depending on the usage needed every month? This is because we don’t expect to reach the limits of the free tier again the next month…. at least, not for now

Thank you all!

