Hey Everyone! I managed to set the icon with the defineConfig of the sanity.config.js file, which changes the icon in the upper left corner of Sanity Structure. But my questions are: 1. Is the icon required to be an SVG? That's all I could get to work.

2. Can I access if a user switches between Dark and Light mode? If the icon is a white svg, then it can't be seen in Light mode. Same if it is a dark svg in dark mode.

