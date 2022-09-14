React component loses state when navigating away from browser tab

OY! It's one of those forehead-slapping ones. And if I'd only been able to share the code I could have spared you both the sacrifice of time from my oversight.

In this onboarding, because it's an onboarding, you have to be logged in. I had a Spinner component from Sanity UI in place so there was something to indicate, and it was a previous state from the auth library ( i.e

{ isLoading, user, error } ) in one of those kinds of patterns.

Somehow I did the same thing twice but in a different way, not realizing the original was in place (must have forgotten overnight and re-worked it in the morning, again, for the first time

😃 ) -- and you know what I did? I set the whole parent page functional component to conditionally return.

Like, literally, instead of having a line, I had the line, then the main functions' return -- so in checking to see if the user's state coming in from the provider was valid it showed or hid the entire mess.



I definitely owe you both a pizza or a drink. Just...wow. This one's not great for my impostor syndrome. At least the walk of shame will constitute exercise and keep me from becoming too sedentary.

