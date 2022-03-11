React Internal Error when trying to Visualise or Edit a Schema
12 replies
Last updated: Mar 11, 2022
F
Hey all, I'm facing a very weird react internal error when trying to visualise or edit a schema:
I couldn't find anything specific in the GH repo, so wanted to do a quick check if it's something on my end
Mar 11, 2022, 12:10 PM
S
aaaaah my crash-reason no.1 🙂*Solution 1*: conditional rendering with {variable && …. } when visualizing inputs in the studio OR (the more fancy way)
*Solution 2*: define Types and set as required for variables inside your redering components
Both are found here in
my code (non-fancy quick copy-paste share for a friend)
Mar 11, 2022, 3:22 PM
F
Thanks for the reply. But how am I supposed to find the possible falty component? The whole stack trace points to react/sanity internals
StructureError (created by DeskToolRoot) in DeskToolRoot (created by RenderTool) in ErrorBoundary (created by RenderTool) in RenderTool (created by SchemaErrorReporter) in RouteScope (created by SchemaErrorReporter)
Mar 11, 2022, 3:26 PM
S
I always knew, bc my desk only crashed when I opened the culprit in a view (so the pane basically).
Mar 11, 2022, 4:00 PM
R
user Vthere may be more information about the error in your console.
Mar 11, 2022, 5:28 PM
F
user M
user Mthe stack trace is mostly related to react internals, but I've also opened an issue about it:
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/issues/3186
Mar 11, 2022, 9:55 PM
F
This is the full stack trace
Mar 11, 2022, 10:00 PM
R
Are you using a hook outside of a functional component anywhere?
Mar 11, 2022, 10:00 PM
F
I'll have to debug this, I'm not very familiar with this project TBH. I'm having a hard time figuring out what's sanity land and what isn't
Mar 11, 2022, 10:04 PM
F
Okay! I was able to make it work. I've disabled the custom parts in sanity config and got it back to rendering, now I can properly narrow it down! Lovely
Mar 11, 2022, 10:17 PM
F
Found the problem. the
document-actions resolverhad a hook to fetch the current user inside of it.
Mar 11, 2022, 10:24 PM
F
Wicked! Thanks for the support everyone!
Mar 11, 2022, 10:24 PM
R
Awesome! Glad you got it sorted out!
Mar 11, 2022, 10:28 PM
