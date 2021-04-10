Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

React Is Not Defined Following Sanity Upgrade

2 replies
Last updated: Apr 10, 2021

Hello! I wonder if this is a known issue, I just upgraded an older project with 

sanity upgrade
and now get
React is not defined
when I try to run it in the browser. The project really isn't complex but I can't seem to find the source of the problem.

Apr 9, 2021, 9:03 AM

Hi

user B
, could you check if there might be a missing React import in your schema definitions or custom components?
Alternatively, could you try removing your 
node_modules
folder and 
package-lock.json
+ 
yarn-lock.json
files before running 
npm i
and trying once more to start the studio?

Apr 9, 2021, 9:48 AM

Thanks for the hint, I should have known better 😛 - it was a missing import on a custom plugin.

Apr 10, 2021, 8:18 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.