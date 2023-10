user M

[Error] Origin <http://localhost:3000> is not allowed by Access-Control-Allow-Origin. Status code: 403 [Error] Fetch API cannot load <https://9zti0fg7.api.sanity.io/v1/users/me> due to access control checks. [Error] Failed to load resource: Origin <http://localhost:3000> is not allowed by Access-Control-Allow-Origin. Status code: 403 (me, line 0)

Preview code is based on the tutorial referenced ( https://www.sanity.io/guides/nextjs-live-preview ). My repo can be found here Thanks for pointing to the error console, I don't know why I didn't think to check. I am getting a CORS error when the preview loads. I haven't had time to think or get into it but I am slightly confused that there is a CORS error given the preview loads.