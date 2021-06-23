Refactoring organizational tool with new pricing scheme

Hi; I'm running into an issue with the new pricing scheme and am looking for advice as to how to proceed.

I'm developing a reader for magazines that are deployed in several different regions. The content for each region is totally different, people do all their work in one region at a time, and each site only accesses a single region, so datasets seemed like the best organizational tool for the job. It was very convenient to silo off the data from the different regions; it prevented editors from accidentally editing documents in the wrong region, and it made front-end queries simpler. The $20 per dataset fee was acceptable considering the number of regions we would have, so it seemed fine.



However, the new pricing (which removes the ability to buy extra datasets) makes it very clear that Sanity considers datasets only useful for different staging environments, and

not as an organizational tool. I have to refactor how everything works now, and just can't think of a good alternative. Do I create a new project for every region and just deploy the same studio on each one? Do I put tags on every document and somehow add filtering for that in the studio? Any advice would be much appreciated.