From last night—

I've started getting CORS Origins errors after attempting to add a token to my config. I tried removing tokens and getting back to my old configuration but it no longer works either. I have removed all tokens (from code and studio api tab); removed, re-added and allowed credentials to



<http://localhost:3000>

<http://localhost:3333>

PUBLIC

<http://localhost>:*

and made sure the dataset isbut it still wont work anywhere.This seems to be something with the studio not allowing you to remove and re-add CORS origins? I addedwhich works for my local studio and site but not for my hosted stuff. Any ideas if you can clear out or reset these fields?