Removing and Re-adding CORS Origins
From last night—
I've started getting CORS Origins errors after attempting to add a token to my config. I tried removing tokens and getting back to my old configuration but it no longer works either. I have removed all tokens (from code and studio api tab); removed, re-added and allowed credentials to
<http://localhost:3000>,
<http://localhost:3333>and made sure the dataset is
PUBLICbut it still wont work anywhere.
This seems to be something with the studio not allowing you to remove and re-add CORS origins? I added
<http://localhost>:*which works for my local studio and site but not for my hosted stuff. Any ideas if you can clear out or reset these fields?
Not sure, but maybe try doing https:// instead?
Yeah i've tried. thanks tho!
FWIW I created a new project and did a dataset import which seems to work.
Is there anything I need to do to transfer assets or are those associated with the account/organization? I dont want to delete the old project and lose all the images.
im getting CORS errors out of nowhere now too? any ideas
I don’t have the details on the bug handy, but it appears to have affected a number of users. I think a fix has been applied ~8 hours ago (as of 0927PDT). If you’re still experiencing it, please try removing and re-adding your affected cors settings.
<http://localhost>:*does appear to bypass it for now if it’s still happening.
My tests yesterday afternoon weren’t experiencing the issue with new projects, and I’m constantly rebuilding new sandbox environments for existing projects in strange places to test and play. Please follow up if things persist, and I will update the internal issue accordingly.
((remove/re-add wasn’t working yesterday but I am suggesting it just to clear out any potential character bugs if this was part of the issue))
