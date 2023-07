user M

import { home } from './home' import { projects } from './projects' import { posts } from './posts' import { settings } from './settings' export const structure = (S) => S.list() .title('Content') .items([ home(S), projects(S), posts(S), S.divider(), settings(S), S.divider() ])

This is great!Do you know of an example with typescript and desk structure? I have my projects organized with afolder which has the structured format such as this(within my desk folder):The example you shared is great for schemas, but I was wondering if there is a desk structure example (I would like to make myintowith the proper imports from sanity with typescript).