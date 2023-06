🙏

Hi all, I'm currently looking to build a custom input component that previews a Vimeo video based on a text input. The text input would expect an ID or URL pointing to the Vimeo video. This example ( https://www.sanity.io/schemas/vimeo-youtube-video-id-and-thumbnail-custom-component-4a86c2f5 ) is essentially what I'm looking for, although this has been written for the V2 Studio. I'm aware that there is a well documented V2-V3 migration guide, yet I thought it would be worth asking if there are existing versions of the aforementioned example written for V3. I'm still a react novice and unfamiliar with the process of writing custom input components and was hoping people could give me pointers. Any help is greatly appreciated and thank you in advance!