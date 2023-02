styled-components

react-icons

Hello everyone!Someone please help me to resolve this problem, I am getting this type of error when installing any package. I tried to installI got this error on stack-overflow I saw some people saying just lower the react version then the error will resolved but It didn't resolve my problem. So I uninstalled and used CSS3 for styling. But Now I want to add icons and I am usinglibrary again it is showing same type of error.Thanks In Advance!