Resolving references in Sanity Studio using GROQ queries
Last updated: Feb 2, 2022
Hi everyone!I'm rendering a Sanity document inside a split pane in the Studio. It's very convenient to get the document object in the function so that I can easily display it. However, some fields are references... Does it mean that I need to make a Groq query to resolve those references?
Feb 1, 2022, 12:40 PM
hi User! As I’m currently learning some deeper groq tricks myself, let me see if I can write a quick conditional query function on at least a one-to-many field and maybe help you with yours.
my first step if I’m new in a dataset is to search all of a particular type to try to get a general view of what is going on:
And in my case, I am effectively using
Please, let me know if I’m on the right track for what you are looking for.
Feb 1, 2022, 10:03 PM
And here is a nice groq cheat sheet reference:
https://www.sanity.io/docs/query-cheat-sheet
https://www.sanity.io/docs/query-cheat-sheet
Feb 1, 2022, 10:04 PM
Taking a step back, here is the small test document in the studio… and currently the category schema just has a title and a very lite portable text description field. I also have a ‘tags’ relation for many-to-many relations to get my basic document schema started - which I’m leaving blank in the test document on purpose to keep things simple.
Feb 1, 2022, 10:07 PM
just pseudo-coding the ultimate outcome of what I ultimately want to happen, my own first step is to grab all documents from multiple “types” - in this very small example my types are “article” and “category”
Now, I think what we want to return a list of at least category titles associated with each article document. Back to the cheat sheet reference, back in a moment!
• I’ve filtered the return info to just return the
*[ _type in ["article", "category"] ]{title}
{title}fields from both to make it easier to readSo, now I have a big list of titles of all documents with the type article AND category. Not where I want yet, but getting closer!
Now, I think what we want to return a list of at least category titles associated with each article document. Back to the cheat sheet reference, back in a moment!
Feb 1, 2022, 10:19 PM
playing a bit more - so now I have a “category” field in article, and that category field has a “_ref” id … this ref id just happens to match the “_id” field in the
categorydocument - this could be handy!
“category”:{2 items “_ref”:“4d27ad12-5d90-4371-9d9d-d3aa235ecac7" “_type”:“reference” }
Feb 1, 2022, 10:33 PM
ok I think this will do the trick for the type of joined query you might be looking for… in my super minimal playground, I have a couple “article” documents with a reference to a “category” document - this ref is only defined in “article”this pretty simply returns the title of article, and the title of each related category
Feb 1, 2022, 11:59 PM
Again, my best guess to what you were trying to do may be way off the mark, but this may be a good learning opportunity for someone.Nice lessons:
• a really nice groq join walkthrough video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCexbCXAaLU • to nest a query, create a new object/array with a new name just for this query (ie: “articleCategories” in my example
• use
Feb 2, 2022, 12:08 AM
Hi
🙂I should have phrased my question better. Here's a concrete example:
https://www.sanity.io/docs/create-custom-document-views-with-structure-builder In this tutorial, a custom pane is created where the document is displayed as JSON. This is quite easy to achieve because the data are provided to the pane component: https://www.sanity.io/docs/create-custom-document-views-with-structure-builder#1c1f58025b3a Now lets say that I want to display the name of the categories. On the front-end, I know that I need to write a GROQ query to resolve the references, but I was wondering if there was an easier to achieve this inside the Studio, like a special method provided by the Studio.
But now I realised that the Studio is always making extra queries to resolve the references. So I'll also make write a query to resolve the categories.
user UThank you for your explaination and the links you shared
Feb 2, 2022, 10:13 AM
Ah thank you. It was a good practice opportunity for me regardless. I haven’t had the opportunity to build this into document views from scratch yet personally, but believe you are correct that additional queries would be necessary.
Feb 2, 2022, 4:45 PM
