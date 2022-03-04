resolveProductionUrl

article

category

${article.category.slug.current}/${article.slug.current}

S.view.options({ url: resolveProductionUrl })

article.category

Hi!I'm setting up a preview iframe pane, and creating afunction, like in many of the guides suggests. I have done it before, and it works great. Usually.However, now I want to construct the URL from a referenced field. I have anschema type, that has a reference to atype. The URL is basically. However, the doc passed by thefunction (where S is the structure builder) doesn't resolve references (sois just a regular ref object.How can I resolve that doc?