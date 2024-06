Ah! I figured it out. I have two sanity config files - one in the root of my project and another in the admin/studio folder of the project.

I removed the package-lock and npm modules from the root and re-installed them which caused them to not line up with the node module folder from the admin's folder. So, I just did the same thing in the admin folder - removed the npm modules and package-lock file and re-installed them.



Now, they all line up.

😅