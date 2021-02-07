Pricing update: Free users
retrieve the values of sibling fields to use in rendering an inputComponent

3 replies
Last updated: Feb 7, 2021

How can I retrieve the values of sibling fields to use in rendering an inputComponent? For example I want to render the text value but with the font specified in the fontSize sibling field.

Feb 7, 2021, 8:53 PM

One thing I tried to do was to do a client.fetch query but the problem here is that I could find any kind of id being passed in a a prop in my “TextInput” component, so it wouldn’t be possible to corroborate this data to the data queried from the api.

Feb 7, 2021, 8:57 PM

This is a view of the input component as of now. I cropped the picture below where I put in my projectid and api key for obvious reasons.

Feb 7, 2021, 8:58 PM

Hi Matthew, could you try wrapping your component in 

withDocument()
? As follows:
import { withDocument } from 'part:@sanity/form-builder'

...

const TextInput = (props) =&gt; {
 ...
}

export default withDocument(TextInput)
This should give you access to a 
document
prop that contains your document's content.

Feb 7, 2021, 9:59 PM

