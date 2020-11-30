Pricing update: Free users
1 replies
Last updated: Nov 30, 2020

This was hell to figure out, so I thought i'd share it. But basically, this returns a list of my posts, with any unpublished drafts at the top, where if a published post has a pending draft, that takes its place instead. This is to let me render my entire site in a preview mode where unpublished changes to any content take priority.

*[
  _type == "post" 
  &amp;&amp; (
  	// either is a draft
    (_id in path("drafts.**")) ||
    // or is published and doesn't have an equivalent draft
    (
      !(_id in path("drafts.**")) &amp;&amp;
      (count(*[
        _type == "post"
        &amp;&amp; (_id in path("drafts.**"))
        &amp;&amp; (slug.current == ^.slug.current)
      ]) == 0)
    )
  )
]{
  _id,  
  title,
  slug,
  publishedAt,
} | order(select(defined(publishedAt) =&gt; 1,  0) asc, publishedAt desc)

Nov 28, 2020, 6:26 PM

Thanks for sharing, Andrew, really appreciated!

Nov 30, 2020, 12:17 PM

