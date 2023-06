Safari loading issue with next/image and Sanity content lake URL

🤓

next/image

🤯

<Image loader={() => urlFor(media?.image).width(media?.image?.asset?.metadata?.dimensions?.width).url()} src={urlFor(media?.image).url()} … />

🌻

No error messages in the console, only a broken image with no content/information in the resources panel.Yes I definitely cleaned up my code a lot since my original posting, integrated a couple of features from the resources you listed above. But I wanted to rebuild the logic first, just to understand it a bit better.BUT looking into it again, I finally figured out the problem/solution: Nothing to do with sanity, all with thecomponent apparently “missing” a loader prop for it to properly render the returned URL string.Thank you again for saving me from fading into despair!