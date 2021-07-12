I’m trying to update the sanity 11ty blog starter to display the images. I’m using @sanity/image-url to get the url and have generated a couple of shortcodes as shown in the sanity docs but I keep getting the following error:



Template render error: (/web/_includes/postslist.njk) sanity-eleventy-blog-web: TypeError: Cannot read property 'replace' of null

<img src="{% croppedUrlFor currentPost.mainImage, 600, 600 %}" alt="{{ currentPost.mainImage.alt }}">

the error message goes away when I remove the shortcode from the nunjucks template, e.g.anyone know what might be causing this?