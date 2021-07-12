Sanity 11ty Blog Starter: Cannot Read Property 'Replace' of null
I’m trying to update the sanity 11ty blog starter to display the images. I’m using @sanity/image-url to get the url and have generated a couple of shortcodes as shown in the sanity docs but I keep getting the following error:
Template render error: (/web/_includes/postslist.njk) sanity-eleventy-blog-web: TypeError: Cannot read property 'replace' of null
<img src="{% croppedUrlFor currentPost.mainImage, 600, 600 %}" alt="{{ currentPost.mainImage.alt }}">
To clarify, does it work if you use the full form rather than the shortcode? (I couldn’t tell if you meant it works when you replace it or completely remove it.)
Hi Geoff, thanks for replying. I’m not sure how to use the full form, can you give me an example? I can access the mainImage object if that’s what you mean e.g. using
{{ currentPost.mainImage.alt }}
Hi Geoff, thanks for replying. I’m not sure how to use the full form, can you give me an example? I can access the mainImage object if that’s what you mean e.g. using
{{ currentPost.mainImage.alt }}
I'm actually not sure—I've never built in 11ty but wanted to see how I might be able to help. I'll make some attempts until someone more capable contributes. 😆
Ok no worries. Just to clarify the error does go away if I remove the shortcode definition in the Nunjucks file.
I fixed it, turned out to be something really simple in the end. There was no error checking in the Nunjucks template to see if the image object actually existed and one of the posts didn’t have a mainImage uploaded, so it was trying to parse an image that wasn’t there, hence the error.
I fixed it, turned out to be something really simple in the end. There was no error checking in the Nunjucks template to see if the image object actually existed and one of the posts didn’t have a mainImage uploaded, so it was trying to parse an image that wasn’t there, hence the error.
Glad to hear you got it working, Nigel. Thanks for the follow-up.
Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content
Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans. Find out more.