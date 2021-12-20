Hello everyone I am new to sanity .I am currently learning how to build a blog using sanity and react from this tutorial https://www.sanity.io/guides/build-your-first-blog-using-react#e65d5b1d1df8 I am currently facing the following error and i can't figure out how to solve it .

Uncaught Error: Cannot find module '@sanity/client' at webpackMissingModule (bundle.js:122) at Module../src/client.js (bundle.js:122) at Module.options.factory (bundle.js:49237) at __webpack_require__ (bundle.js:48675) at fn (bundle.js:48908) at Module../src/components/AllPosts.js (bundle.js:181) at Module.options.factory (bundle.js:49237) at __webpack_require__ (bundle.js:48675) at fn (bundle.js:48908) at Module../src/App.js (bundle.js:16)

Your help will be really appreciated Thanks