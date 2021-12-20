Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

Sanity with React - Uncaught Error: Cannot find module '@sanity/client'

8 replies
Last updated: Dec 20, 2021

Hello everyone I am new to sanity .I am currently learning how to build a blog using sanity and react from this tutorial https://www.sanity.io/guides/build-your-first-blog-using-react#e65d5b1d1df8 I am currently facing the following error and i can't figure out how to solve it . 

Uncaught Error: Cannot find module '@sanity/client'
    at webpackMissingModule (bundle.js:122)
    at Module../src/client.js (bundle.js:122)
    at Module.options.factory (bundle.js:49237)
    at __webpack_require__ (bundle.js:48675)
    at fn (bundle.js:48908)
    at Module../src/components/AllPosts.js (bundle.js:181)
    at Module.options.factory (bundle.js:49237)
    at __webpack_require__ (bundle.js:48675)
    at fn (bundle.js:48908)
    at Module../src/App.js (bundle.js:16)
Your help will be really appreciated Thanks

Dec 20, 2021, 10:21 AM

Have you installed the sanity client npm package? 

npm install @sanity/client
?

Dec 20, 2021, 10:45 AM

yes

Dec 20, 2021, 11:43 AM

did you install in the 

/src
folder or the project root?

Dec 20, 2021, 11:58 AM

project root

Dec 20, 2021, 12:18 PM

try installing it from the 

/src
folder

Dec 20, 2021, 12:19 PM

okay

Dec 20, 2021, 12:20 PM

Thanks it worked

Dec 20, 2021, 12:25 PM

np

Dec 20, 2021, 12:47 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.