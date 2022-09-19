hey everyone! i'm having a strange issue with my schema where i'm trying to set the initial value of a toggle input to be

true

{ title: 'Show Product Reviews', name: 'showProductReviews', type: 'boolean', group: 'shopModule', initialValue: true }

by default, but for some reason, it refuses to get set to true. this is my code + a screenshot of what the result is in sanity studio:was wondering if anyone had any idea on what's going on or where i went wrong?