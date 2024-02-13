Dear Sanity team,

We are experiencing a serious issue on our audiobook app which seems to be caused by Sanity and is currently preventing all of our users from downloading new audiobooks on the app. For this reason we would really appreciate a quick response.



All of a sudden our cdn downloads don't respond with the entities that we expect, which leads to un-downloadable content for our users.



After lengthy investigations over the weekend we discovered that the illustrations array and the respective illustration object does not contain the cdn url anymore. This means our illustration images can not be resolved.

The references do not work, meaning that anything that is referenced in another document seems to no longer be resolved.



We have not changed anything on our side. We have not changed the Sanity studio version nor the GROQ query. The issue described is happening on both our production and staging apps, on both Android and iOS.



For now we have reached the conclusion that something might have changed on Sanity's side? Has anything GROQ related deprecated? All the other assets can be loaded smoothly.



I hope you understand how urgent and potentially damaging this is for our business - we'd really appreciate some support! Thank you.

