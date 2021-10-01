Skip to content
Server Error: Cannot Read Property 'Fetch' of Undefined

4 replies
Last updated: Oct 1, 2021

Hello friends, I am stuck with this error here for the last 8 hours. Can anyone guide me how to get rid of this error?Server Error

TypeError: Cannot read property 'fetch' of undefinedThis error happened while generating the page.

Sep 29, 2021, 3:32 PM

Hey Arun! Where are you getting this error? Is it in the Studio or on the frontend?

Sep 29, 2021, 7:51 PM

frontend Rachael

Sep 30, 2021, 11:50 AM

Hi Arun, if you post some code (and perhaps what framework you are using) I’m sure someone will try to help!

Sep 30, 2021, 10:23 PM

As Joseph mentioned, please feel free to post the code from the file giving you trouble.
Whatever is to the left of 

fetch
(e.g., 
client
in 
client.fetch()
) appears to be causing the trouble. You’ll want to make sure your client is imported and configured correctly.

Oct 1, 2021, 6:45 PM

