Setting image size in GROQ query for Sanity.io

?w=100

*[_id == "abc123"] { "src": image.asset->url + "?w=100" }

You're only really fetching the image information from groq not a specific size, the url parameters on the image src specify what size image is fetched from Sanity's cdn. (eg.for 100px wide image)Granted if you wanted to use a url directly from your query result you could do something like this (would need to change based on your schema), I probably wouldn't do this though: