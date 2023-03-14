Setting Page Title and Description in Sanity using element previews

import {defineField, defineType} from 'sanity'

export default defineType({

name: 'post',

title: 'Post',

type: 'document',

fields: [

defineField({

name: 'title',

title: 'Title',

type: 'string',

}),

defineField({

name: 'slug',

title: 'Slug',

type: 'slug',

options: {

source: 'title',

maxLength: 96,

},

}),

defineField({

name: 'author',

title: 'Author',

type: 'reference',

to: {type: 'author'},

}),

defineField({

name: 'mainImage',

title: 'Main image',

type: 'image',

options: {

hotspot: true,

},

}),

defineField({

name: 'categories',

title: 'Categories',

type: 'array',

of: [{type: 'reference', to: {type: 'category'}}],

}),

defineField({

name: 'publishedAt',

title: 'Published at',

type: 'datetime',

}),

defineField({

name: 'body',

title: 'Body',

type: 'blockContent',

}),

],

preview: {

select: {

title: 'title',

author: 'author.name',

media: 'mainImage',

},

prepare(selection) {

const {author} = selection

by ${author}

},

},

})

well, unless I misunderstand, it would be the same method. Here's how it's done for pages in a blog schema -- look at the bottom lines about preview, select (which is how you can pull data from fields) and prepare (which lets you format it, also add info from other sources programmatically)`return {...selection, subtitle: author &&}`