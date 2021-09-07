.env.development

SANITY_ACTIVE_ENV=production sanity start

Hi Petar. I just gave the following a try and it worked, so maybe you can step through it and confirm you did everything the same. If you did, we’ll continue to troubleshoot from there.First, you’ll want to have two files in the root of your studio folder:and. It’s important they’re at the root—at the same level as yourfile. Edit the following to align with the names of your datasets, but you’ll want something like:Next, you’ll want to make a file to handle the logic of which dataset you’re in, and then output the correct “logo” (or, in my case, I’ll just put text). This file can be named whatever you want and can live wherever you want, but I’ll usein the root of the studio folder:Finally, you’ll want to tell your studio that it needs to implement that Logo file. You can open yourfile and add the following to `"parts"`:Now, yourfile might look something like this:There are additional steps you can take if you want, such as implementing Spaces or defining a theme based on your environment. However, you can test this out by running your studio as such:// Should start in your development environment// Should start in your production environment