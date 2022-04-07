Oh! That should be super easy (once you grasp queries and some basic node/js functions). Insert a boolean input in your article documents.

You could make a single groq query to grab all article documents and then render them according to the user’s auth state in your front end.

OR

You could make two groq queries and (say if you’re using nextjs) in your page where those article results are mapped - then (again react/nextjs) add a state function to check if the user is logged in or not. If they’re logged in, run the ‘view all articles’ query or by default run the ‘view free articles’ query then map (ie query the desired articles and then return article titles/slugs html as links) the results.



Then in each (nextjs) [slug] page for each article, I would add a second check to see if the user is authorized and/or the document free/premium boolean is set. And if the article should be behind that auth wall, the user is redirected to some prompt asking them to log in or sign up for a premium account and then redirect back home.

