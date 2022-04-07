Setting up a paywall for blog posts in Sanity and implementing it in the website code.
12 replies
Last updated: Apr 7, 2022
Z
This might be the completely wrong way to go about this (looking for the right way to do it, please help) but let's say I've got a blog post schema/editor set up on Sanity and I want the output to be behind a paywall for the website visitor. Would the best way to go about this be to set up a boolean schema type on the blog schema for paid or not paid? And then in the website code, have the article behind authentication and all that jazz that checks if the user is paid user or just a normal user? Any and all advice (Preferably not too advanced in language) or any links to set me on the right path would be well loved and appreciated.
Mar 29, 2022, 10:34 PM
J
that’s not to say sanity content is inherently insecure in any way - there are a variety of access controls in place to make sure your query sources and API interactions are controlled. But it is at its core a platform meant for publishing data and I would advise something external to the studio for any sensitive information (like password strings, tokens, or financial transactions).
Mar 29, 2022, 10:52 PM
Z
Thank you User - I'm not so much concerned about people bypassing stuff by various means (at this point in time), I'm more wondering how I should set up my data in Sanity so that I can say some articles are behind a paywall and other articles are not (In the code)?
Mar 29, 2022, 10:58 PM
Z
for example I visit: website/blog/article-is-pay-only -- In sanity, in the content studio that I've created this post in, should I make a schema type that I can use as a data point in my coding to tell a person visiting they need to have a specific type of account or need to sign up to view the data? If the article's boolean type for the data point is true, run this code - if the information is false, run that code? Does that make sense?
Mar 29, 2022, 11:03 PM
J
Oh! That should be super easy (once you grasp queries and some basic node/js functions). Insert a boolean input in your article documents.
You could make a single groq query to grab all article documents and then render them according to the user’s auth state in your front end.
OR
You could make two groq queries and (say if you’re using nextjs) in your page where those article results are mapped - then (again react/nextjs) add a state function to check if the user is logged in or not. If they’re logged in, run the ‘view all articles’ query or by default run the ‘view free articles’ query then map (ie query the desired articles and then return article titles/slugs html as links) the results.
Then in each (nextjs) [slug] page for each article, I would add a second check to see if the user is authorized and/or the document free/premium boolean is set. And if the article should be behind that auth wall, the user is redirected to some prompt asking them to log in or sign up for a premium account and then redirect back home.
Mar 29, 2022, 11:31 PM
J
((and if you’d prefer graphql to groq this is supported as well, I’m just a groq fan within sanity))
Mar 29, 2022, 11:32 PM
Z
groq has been amazing thus far and this answers my questions!! I will probably end up using versions of all that (you've given me ideas) Thank you! (And I'm using remix 🙂 )
Mar 29, 2022, 11:36 PM
J
Oh man, I’ve been meaning to play with that more for weeks, I just keep getting distracted. A couple dev friends have been telling me to spend some time with it. Do you feel it’s worth learning? (I’m a big fan of both next and sveltekit too and love tinkering with all the things)
Mar 29, 2022, 11:47 PM
Z
user UAs far as Next, Gatsby and Remix goes - I'm having the most fun with Remix and I'm not nearly as confused as I am trying to figure out some things with Next and Gatsby. It's been really rewarding using it, especially as someone who did most his coding back in the mid 00s and then focused on CSS for a decade! It's been really straightforward and awesome!
Mar 30, 2022, 12:21 PM
J
I’ve been suggesting sveltekit for some of my CSS dev friends lately, as an alternative to 11ty for the ones that aren’t fond of jsx. I’ll take some time to get going with Remix then, thank you!
Mar 30, 2022, 3:52 PM
R
Hi, we're also looking at implementing a similar scenario like this, where documents must be accessible to certain users based on different criteria. Our backend is .NET based, and I think we can make all that work.
I was just wondering about the end user editing experience... Studio has very rich features for working with drafts and publishing, but we have to implement editing in our own front end, which will be a simplified version of Studio. The way that Studio works with keeping history, making drafts, etc., is that specific to Studio or is it more of a platform feature in the Content Lake?
I was just wondering about the end user editing experience... Studio has very rich features for working with drafts and publishing, but we have to implement editing in our own front end, which will be a simplified version of Studio. The way that Studio works with keeping history, making drafts, etc., is that specific to Studio or is it more of a platform feature in the Content Lake?
user U
Apr 6, 2022, 10:51 AM
J
I would just suggest for a non-studio solution that you do what you can to keep API interactions to a minimum, as outside of the studio these will count against your quota. But it’s totally doable.
I haven’t tinkered with this yet myself, but you might be able to mix the drafts feature with your own fe forms by
prepending your _id values with
I haven’t tinkered with this yet myself, but you might be able to mix the drafts feature with your own fe forms by
prepending your _id values with
drafts.
Apr 6, 2022, 3:30 PM
R
OK, thanks for the guidance, will definitely pursue this.
Apr 7, 2022, 7:15 AM
