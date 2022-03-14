event_type

client_payload

{ 'event_type': 'event_type' }

{ 'event_type': 'event_type', 'client_payload': { title, _id, } }

{ 'event_type': 'event_type', 'client_payload': { ... } }

Hi Dev C. It looks like your webhook’s projection is either blank (so everything is being sent) or not configured to what GitHub is expecting. From the URL at the bottom of the error, it looks like GitHub requires theparameter. It also looks like if you want to pass details about the document, you’ll do so via theobject parameter.In your webhook setup, you’ll likely want your projection to look like this:or this to send specific fields:or this to send full document details in the payload: